Employee losing motivation at work

DEAR HARRIETTE: The other day, I got written up at work. I saw it coming, so it didn't really surprise me that much. I know I haven't been performing very well at this new position, but I have no idea why, and it's been discouraging. I feel like I'm at risk of losing my job. I've been doing my best -- but recently my best doesn't seem to be enough. Should I quit and start over or stick it out? -- Sick of Work

DEAR SICK OF WORK: This period has been stressful for many people. Perhaps your difficulty at work is about more than the job. Look around at your world. What's going on? What do you feel is working well? What is difficult? Your housing? Your family situation? Your finances? Your health? Take a moment to think seriously about your life and what needs to change. Then, consider what you can do to make your life better.

I do not recommend leaving a job to find another. Being without employment in the middle of the pandemic may turn out to be even more challenging than what you are experiencing now. Instead, talk to your boss and ask what they can recommend for you to do better. Ask for specifics. Acknowledge that you know you haven't been at the top of your game and that you want to do better. With guidance, you may be able to improve.