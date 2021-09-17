Employee feels nervous

DEAR HARRIETTE: When the pandemic hit and we were all sent home, my job went remote. After about six months, I moved in with my parents because I couldn't afford my apartment in the city. Now, nearly two years later, my company is saying we all have to come back to the office in the fall. There's no firm date yet, but it will be soon. I don't want to do it. I couldn't afford to live alone in Los Angeles before the pandemic, but I had a couple of roommates, and we managed. I'm not willing to do that again. I dread talking to my boss about it.

While I have no idea when my company will make us come back in-house (because of variant worries), I feel like I should let my boss know what I'm thinking. I have been a loyal employee for six years. I don't want to leave the company, but I think I should start looking. How do you think I should handle this? -- Need To Be Virtual