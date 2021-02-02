Employee embarrassed by phone call

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boss called me after work hours the other evening; I had been sipping wine for some time, and I was definitely tipsy. I don't even remember what my boss and I talked about because of my state. I'm worried that I sounded drunk. I also wonder if I agreed to do something for her that I can't remember. How do I fix this? Do I ask my boss to remind me of what she wanted me to do? Do I apologize? Do I say nothing?

My job is important to me, and I don't want to mess it up. I'm really worried about how to handle this. -- Through Sober Eyes

DEAR THROUGH SOBER EYES: Being proactive will show that your intention is to be responsible for yourself. Given that the call was after hours, at least you were not drinking on the job. Legally, you should be on solid ground. But your boss's view of your behavior may be tainted. I suggest that you speak to her directly. Tell her you were not in the best state of mind when she called the other evening. Admit that you are not sure if you fully addressed the reason for her call, and ask her to remind you.

If you ever do feel that you have consumed too much alcohol in the future, do yourself a favor and don't answer the phone until you sober up.