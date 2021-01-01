Embrace your superpowers

Here's how you can do it: Get up a few minutes early each day. Sit quietly in an area where you will not be disturbed. Choose a special room or even go into your bathroom for a few minutes and close the door. Sit up straight, shoulders back and relaxed. Eyes closed. Take three deep cleansing breaths. Imagine with each inhalation that you are breathing in greatness. With each exhalation, you are releasing tension and discomfort. After three deep breaths, return to your natural breathing. With closed eyes, watch the natural flow of your breath. Notice the thoughts that come and go. Allow them to pass, trusting that whatever message is there for you will show its face. Mediate quietly for a few minutes. Then write down whatever came up for you. Look at your journal each day, and track the messages from within. If you commit to this simple daily meditation, you will begin to notice messages that can guide your life. Pay attention to learn what your messages are. Here's to an amazing year!