Embrace your superpowers

DEAR READERS: Happy New Year! Can you believe that we have crossed from the year 2020 into 2021? For many of us, 2020 was rough. From health challenges due to COVID-19 to political, economic and social unrest, we have been through it. Even for people who have found success during these intense times, it has often seemed overwhelming.
And now we have turned the page. We have the opportunity to reset and to claim what we want for this new year. We can choose the way forward for ourselves if we pay attention and take the right action.
The very notion that we can have some control over our destiny is empowering to me. I have been thinking about a concept that people talk about a lot -- embracing your superpower. Thanks to the rise in superhero comics and movies, we can envision ourselves as beings with the ability to move mountains, change thoughts and even save the world.
What is your superpower? What ability do you have to transform your life and make 2021 a better world for yourself and others? Great questions, huh? Rather than fretting over a New Year's resolution that you may or may not keep, think about a personal superpower that you can cultivate and grow.
I want to recommend the superpower of embracing stillness. Not what you expected, huh? Think about it. If you take the time every day to sit quietly and listen to the voice inside, chances are, you will be able to tap into your own wisdom. Stillness makes space for your inner intelligence to emerge and show you the way for your life. It doesn't cost anything other than your time and commitment.
Here's how you can do it: Get up a few minutes early each day. Sit quietly in an area where you will not be disturbed. Choose a special room or even go into your bathroom for a few minutes and close the door. Sit up straight, shoulders back and relaxed. Eyes closed. Take three deep cleansing breaths. Imagine with each inhalation that you are breathing in greatness. With each exhalation, you are releasing tension and discomfort. After three deep breaths, return to your natural breathing. With closed eyes, watch the natural flow of your breath. Notice the thoughts that come and go. Allow them to pass, trusting that whatever message is there for you will show its face. Mediate quietly for a few minutes. Then write down whatever came up for you. Look at your journal each day, and track the messages from within. If you commit to this simple daily meditation, you will begin to notice messages that can guide your life. Pay attention to learn what your messages are. Here's to an amazing year!