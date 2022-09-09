Smile pretty for the camera?? Do I LOOK like a supermodel to you? I'm a 3-month-old lab mix name Elize.... View on PetFinder
Six females are accused of taking part in a June 11 riot at the Walmart Neighborhood Market store in Orangeburg.
The current 17-member Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees will be dissolved on Oct. 1 and a new 11-member board will be appointed under …
When 14-year-old Daniel Cheatham woke up the morning of Aug. 23, he knew something was wrong.
The City of Orangeburg has chosen a company to develop Railroad Corner.
A 43-year-old Orangeburg man was sentenced to nine years in prison for crashing into an apartment on March 25, 2020.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
WATCH NOW: Chance meeting led to newest deputy; Orangeburg County sheriff recruited 11-year-old in RMC elevator
A chance meeting between an 11-year-old boy and Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell a decade ago resulted in hiring of one the newest deputies.
A 35-year-old Orangeburg man is serving an 8-year prison term for shooting a woman in the face.
A contracted security guard has pleaded guilty to stealing South Carolina State University football tickets.