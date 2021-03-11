EdVenture to offer 3,000 free books to teachers

COLUMBIA -- EdVenture Children’s Museum has announced National Reading Month by offering 3,000 books to teachers in under-resourced schools through the EdVenture Children’s Book Bank. This book distribution is sponsored by T-Mobile.

The EdVenture Children’s Book Bank exists to get free, age-appropriate books into the hands of children who need them. Since its inception in 2012, the EdVenture Book Bank has distributed over 20,000 books to children, families, and organizations who need them.

“A love of reading starts with access to quality, age-appropriate reading materials,” said Shica McConner, Extended Learning Manager of EdVenture Children’s Museum. “We are trying to help build a solid foundation by providing this resource to the teachers in our community who may not have the means to buy these books themselves. We hope we can make a difference.”

Teachers may apply for a classroom set of books through the museum’s website. A drawing will be held and the books will be hand-delivered to select schools by EdVenture.

For more information about Reading Month and to register for a chance to receive free books through the EdVenture Children’s Book Bank, please visit their website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0