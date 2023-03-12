Much can be written about the life of Charles “Charlie” Leroy Hutto, an icon in the Providence community. In his 93 years of life, which ended on Feb. 27, Hutto was a model family, business, community and church leader.

He lived his life on land in Orangeburg County that has been in the Hutto family for seven generations. In 1988, Hutto Brothers & Sons was one of the farms recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as having been farmed by the same family for over 200 consecutive years.

In 1952, Charlie joined his family in the operation of their livestock and dairy farm. In addition to farming, he was a founding partner of another family business, Hutto Stock Yard, Inc., a livestock auction market that was in operation for almost 40 years. When he and his two cousins, Daniel Hutto and O’Dean Hutto Jr. saw the need for a farm equipment dealership in the area, they founded Farmers Machinery Company. Charlie was the manager of this International Harvester dealership.

Beyond farming and business interests, Hutto had great love for his alma mater, the University of South Carolina, and his church, Providence United Methodist. He served both for a lifetime.

His devotion to family was real.

He and wife Harriet were married for nearly 70 years and had three sons. Harriet, who writes columns periodically for The Times and Democrat, said that what she always told him would be the final words on his funeral program: "You are the only husband I ever wanted and the best one I ever had."

As to his sons, we quote from his obituary: “Charlie was a role model for his sons, and they benefited greatly from his wisdom. Among the life lessons that he imparted to them were: skills of being a good mediator when two sides were at odds; the art of being a caring neighbor to people on a daily basis; and the ability to be a wise counselor when someone had a problem too big for them to handle alone.”

Charlie Hutto received many tributes. Many came during his life. A notable one was offered after his death. The Rev. Zach Farmer wrote on the Avinger Funeral Home website:

“Like so many others of the singular Providence Community -- Charlie Hutto is gone from our sight … leaving a void like that of a great tree that has been cut down. But the memory of his place in our Community, the impact and influence of his strong life and spirit, the touch of his generous hand, will long remain for generations to come. Many a man that grew up in Providence under his shadow owes much of the strength and nobleness of their character, and who they are today, to the quiet magic that Charlie worked through the matchless example of his own character and example. I was privileged to become his Pastor 33 years ago, but, more importantly, we became close friends and comrades, sharing not only in the work of the Church, but also in our favorite and regular pastime of deer hunting. In some matters we did not always agree, but we remained friends. I think of what a Professional Hunter in Africa once said: ‘Every man dies. But not every man lives!’ -- This is true of my friend Charlie Hutto -- He LIVED ... he was a MAN!

While there may not be a finer tribute than the minister’s, we think it appropriate to note the words of Sen. Brad Hutto of Orangeburg speaking after his father’s death: “We were blessed. He had a wonderful life.”