EDITORIAL: Voters face big decision on schools

Orangeburg County voters are being asked to approve a $190 million school construction and renovation plan when they vote in the Nov. 8 general election. It’s a big decision.

The plan calls for construction of a new elementary school in Holly Hill, expansion at Lake Marion High School in Santee, renovation and expansion at other schools, closure of some schools – and construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. The cost of the O-W project is estimated at more than half of the package at $100-110 million.

Orangeburg County School District officials make the case that the improvements and school consolidations are necessary in a county in which the student population is shrinking. They say the plan put forth by the district is the most efficient way to serve students now and in the future in quality facilities at the lowest cost.

District officials have assured taxpayers that the cost of the project is effectively neutral, with new debt replacing debt that is coming off the books. In other words, county taxpayers will be taking on new long-term debt that is projected to keep tax bills as they are now.

Around the county, there are different concerns regarding the plan, including lingering opposition to consolidation that produced the county-wide school district.

In eastern Orangeburg County, building a new elementary school in Holly Hill is popular, as are improvements at Elloree Elementary. But closing Vance-Providence Elementary and St. James-Gailliard Elementary, and moving middle school students to the Lake Marion High School campus while closing Elloree Middle and Holly Hill-Roberts Middle stand to be sources of some opposition.

The western portion of the county would see the closure of Rivelon Elementary and improvements at Edisto Primary. Otherwise, the west is comparatively unaffected. Votes there could be a referendum wild card.

A big question is construction of a new O-W. Some opposition in the east and west is to be expected, but Greater Orangeburg will be the key. School officials say the current facility built in 1984 is outdated and needs $54 million in renovations. With renovations, they project the current O-W would be at minimum standards and have functionality for limited years. Thus the plan for a school that will be up to date and sized to serve a smaller number of students.

Some argue that shrinking student numbers brought on by declining population as well as more school choices -- from charter to private schools and home schooling – reduce the need for such expense on a new high school in Orangeburg. District officials heard arguments against new construction and for renovation of the current O-W during public hearings on the schools plan.

Specifics of the O-W plan are limited, leading to questions about the actual price tag in an inflationary time with soaring construction costs. How much will the district ultimately get for the taxpayers’ money?

Not to be forgotten in Orangeburg is expansion of Clark Middle School and improvements at Howard Middle, which would be converted into an elementary school serving the students presently at Whittaker, Brookdale and Mellichamp elementaries, all of which would close.

The school board vote on holding the referendum was 5-4, a source of concern. Yet, surprisingly, words pro and con from the board on the school plan have been few.

Just as this newspaper has a long-standing position of not endorsing candidates in primaries and elections, we are not advising a “yes” or “no” vote on the OCSD school plan. In the end, how you vote will depend on weighing the necessity of the school plan for education in Orangeburg County against doubts about plan specifics, timing and long-term cost.