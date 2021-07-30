EDITORIAL: Vaccination remains key vs. COVID-19

In certain places around the country, including Savannah, Georgia, mask mandates are returning, and we expect more businesses to join in with new guidelines on masks to enter stores. But leaders around South Carolina may not follow in mandating masks in the wake of potential legal complications that could result amid Gov. Henry McMaster's opposition.

And South Carolina law approved in 2021 makes it illegal to mandate masks in schools.

For his part, the governor continues to say he supports vaccination and urges South Carolinians to take the shots, but he maintains the final decision on immunization and masks rests with individuals.

Which leaves people to sort out the situation, inevitably weighing everything from their individual health to political beliefs.

For our part, we'd like to see politics of all stripes taken out of COVID-19, but reality is that is impossible at this point.

Which leaves us to echo the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's guidance:

DHEC recommends that all South Carolinians, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear masks when indoors and in public settings.