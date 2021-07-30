EDITORIAL: Vaccination remains key vs. COVID-19

President Joe Biden is calling the spread of the Delta variant coronavirus a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."
The rise in the number of cases around the country is prompting new efforts to get people to be immunized against COVID-19. It is also leading to revised guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control on other measures to prevent the spread of the virus, notably the wearing of masks -- even for those fully immunized.
The CDC now advises that:
• Fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.
• Fully vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they are immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19, or if they have someone in their household who is immunocompromised, at increased risk of severe disease or not fully vaccinated.
• Fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.
• Universal indoor masking be in place for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
In certain places around the country, including Savannah, Georgia, mask mandates are returning, and we expect more businesses to join in with new guidelines on masks to enter stores. But leaders around South Carolina may not follow in mandating masks in the wake of potential legal complications that could result amid Gov. Henry McMaster's opposition.
And South Carolina law approved in 2021 makes it illegal to mandate masks in schools.
For his part, the governor continues to say he supports vaccination and urges South Carolinians to take the shots, but he maintains the final decision on immunization and masks rests with individuals.
Which leaves people to sort out the situation, inevitably weighing everything from their individual health to political beliefs.
For our part, we'd like to see politics of all stripes taken out of COVID-19, but reality is that is impossible at this point.
Which leaves us to echo the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's guidance:
DHEC recommends that all South Carolinians, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear masks when indoors and in public settings.
DHEC says vaccinations are still the number one way to end the pandemic. Recent statewide data show that, in the month of June, more than 90% of COVID-19 cases and deaths, and 86% of hospitalizations, were among individuals who were not fully vaccinated.
Controversy over masks aside, if you have not taken the vaccine, consider now consulting with a medical professional on your situation. Then do what's best for you, your family and all of us. In most that is likely to be getting the shots.