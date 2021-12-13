EDITORIAL: Vaccination mandates not the key

It may be just a matter of time before being “fully vaccinated” means having received a COVID-19 booster shot. Though many have yet to get the booster, it likely will not be a big issue in getting them to do so. If you have been vaccinated, you want the fullest protection a vaccine can provide.

More difficult will be getting Americans having not been vaccinated to receive the shots. And with every passing day, the divisions over the vaccinations grow. The entire matter has become far too political, with South Carolina and “red” states doing battle with President Joe Biden and Democrats over vaccine mandates.

The mandates ordered by Biden are facing a tough road. One federal judge has blocked Biden from requiring that all businesses with more than 100 employees have vaccines for all. Another judge has rejected the requirement for federal contractors.

Still on the table are local government mandates such as those in place in New York, where the city has seen police and firefighters refusing vaccination lose their jobs.

S.C. Republican Sen. Tim Scott addressed the problem of government workers losing jobs before a vote by the U.S. Senate this past week to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on private employers.

"Having grown up in South Carolina in North Charleston, I see cities throughout South Carolina and around the country, frankly -- New York City being, perhaps, the poster child of bad decisions, especially as it relates to this mandate and the oppressive decision that [Mayor De Blasio] has made, and the negative impact it will have on public safety is without question. [It's] one of the most alarming aspects of this mandate and one of the reasons why I look forward to the passage of this [Congressional Review Act].

"Importantly, I think about the firefighters who are no longer working on their jobs, think about the EMS drivers [and] the EMTs who are no longer able to save lives, think about the law enforcement officers -- the police officers in my hometown and throughout this nation -- who are no longer on the job.

"The negative impact on public safety in a year where violent crime is hitting highs ... it's a devastating impact in places like the one that I grew up in, where the last thing you want is fewer officers patrolling the streets in the neighborhoods. The thing you want the most is the presence of law enforcement in those neighborhoods. And we see that's not ... possible as city after city across this nation sees the loss of more and more officers, sees the loss of more and more firefighters, sees the loss of more and more EMTs because of this mandate.

"The negative impact will be felt in the loss of lives because of the lack of individuals responding to emergencies in communities all across this country, not responding because the government gets in the way."

The Senate vote on the Biden mandate will likely have little effect, as the measure is unlikely to pass in the House. And at least for now, the courts are against Biden’s orders.

The mandate would hurt U.S. business, which already is struggling to get enough people on the job. Plus it still wouldn’t mean all people will get the COVID shots.

The loss of those on the front lines such as police, firefighters and EMTs is something that will be costly in the short and long terms, far more so than a minority of people not getting a COVID vaccine. And there is no provision in any of these mandates for exempting people with natural immunity through having had the disease.

It should be clear that government mandates are going to be rejected by some. They are not the ticket to getting all people protected against COVID-19.

