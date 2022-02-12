EDITORIAL: Two council members made the city better

Two key things can be said about holding an elected office for nearly two decades: The person must be doing something right in the eyes of those being served and doing the voting, and the elected official has a commitment to service.

In less than six months, the City of Orangeburg has lost two former council members, both of them with long records of service.

Charles "Buddy" Brison Barnwell Jr., 79, died on Aug. 17, 2021. He served on council from 2001-17.

Charles Jernigan, 82, died Jan. 28. He served on council from 1999 until 2019.

The city’s current and former leaders have praised their service to Orangeburg and their leadership.

Barnwell’s obituary stated: “Buddy stayed true to the Presbyterian College motto, ‘dum vivimus servimus,’ which means while we live, we serve. … Buddy enjoyed serving his community because it brought him some of the greatest joy in his life. He loved walking the streets of his district to meet and listen to his constituents.”

Jernigan had a particular devotion to the Orangeburg Municipal Airport, with former City Administrator John Yow praising him for his efforts in runway construction and other improvements, and also for taking the lead on infrastructure funds for South Carolina State University.

But the two were more than elected officials in Orangeburg and beyond. Both men served in other capacities.

Barnwell practiced law in Orangeburg as a partner at Horger Barnwell & Reid LLP and held positions including Orangeburg County Bar president, S.C. Bar Association circuit vice president. He also held positions with the Orangeburg Human Affairs Commission, American Cancer Society and the Jolley Acres Nursing Home board.

Jernigan had a passion for helping the Orangeburg homeless shelter, Samaritan House, which was founded by his wife Ginger. He was a businessman in Orangeburg for decades.

Former Mayor Paul Miller served for long period with Barnwell and Jernigan.

“These two gentlemen served faithfully for two decades,” Miller said. “They did not serve for selfish purposes. It was truly selfless, demonstrating their need to step up to the plate and make Orangeburg better.”

Miller continued: “Service is not a privilege, it’s a right. These two gentlemen accepted the opportunity to do something without any hidden agendas.”

Indeed Barnwell and Jernigan were dedicated to making Orangeburg a better place. Their service is not to be forgotten and should be forever appreciated.

