EDITORIAL: Thankfully, Grand American pushes ahead

The Grand American will go forward this weekend with fewer entrants and smaller crows amid the coronavirus pandemic. But, importantly, the United Kennel Club-sanctioned event that is one of the top field trials in the nation for coon dogs will he held — a welcome sign of normalcy in abnormal times.

Orangeburg has been the only home for an event in its 56th year and looks forward to again be host this weekend. The Orangeburg County Fairgrounds is headquarters for events.

A huge contingent travels to Orangeburg to buy and sell coon dogs annually in January. As the largest field trials for coon dogs in the nation, the Grand American has put Orangeburg on the map for people all over America. Its direct economic impact locally has been estimated as high as $6.5 million.

There may be room for debate about the numbers, but no one doubts the significance of being the host for an event ranked among the top 20 annual tourist happenings in the Southeast.

That’s a far cry from the skepticism of that first year more than five decades ago. Some hunters had to withdraw to serve as judges. There was open doubt about future prospects.