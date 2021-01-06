EDITORIAL: Thankfully, Grand American pushes ahead

The Grand American will go forward this weekend with fewer entrants and smaller crows amid the coronavirus pandemic. But, importantly, the United Kennel Club-sanctioned event that is one of the top field trials in the nation for coon dogs will he held — a welcome sign of normalcy in abnormal times.
Orangeburg has been the only home for an event in its 56th year and looks forward to again be host this weekend. The Orangeburg County Fairgrounds is headquarters for events.
A huge contingent travels to Orangeburg to buy and sell coon dogs annually in January. As the largest field trials for coon dogs in the nation, the Grand American has put Orangeburg on the map for people all over America. Its direct economic impact locally has been estimated as high as $6.5 million.
There may be room for debate about the numbers, but no one doubts the significance of being the host for an event ranked among the top 20 annual tourist happenings in the Southeast.
That’s a far cry from the skepticism of that first year more than five decades ago. Some hunters had to withdraw to serve as judges. There was open doubt about future prospects.
But it worked in a state that has been a hub of dog-trialing since the early 1900s when professional trainers from across the country recognized South Carolina as ideal for wintertime dog training. The Grand American is the granddaddy of hunts.
Hunters bring their prize-winning coon dogs to compete with hopes of winning the coveted title of Grand Champion. Points are earned by dogs for their ability to locate and track the animal, but the raccoons are not killed.
The history also includes further reference to skepticism by local officials in the 1960s when told of plans to bring a national coon hunt to Orangeburg. As are most people, they were unfamiliar with the sport and had doubts about the Grand American’s viability. The hard work of many volunteers made that first year happen and resulted in locals seeing the attraction.
As one of the event’s founders, Jim Mathis of Denmark, has written about the first year: “Most motels were filled, restaurants were busy, coon hunters’ wives shopped and the officials of Orangeburg were greatly impressed. We never had to pressure them again.”
In 2021, other communities would welcome the Grand American, but Orangeburg is a home the hunters find to their liking. We speak for our community in hoping we remain a deserving host.