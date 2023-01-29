EDITORIAL: SC legislators need balance in abortion law

A South Carolina Supreme Court ruling is being hailed as a victory for abortion rights in South Carolina.

The court used privacy protection as its reasoning to strike down a 2021 state law (called the Fetal Heartbeat Bill) that banned abortions after cardiac activity is detected, typically six weeks into a pregnancy. The law includes exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or endangering the mother’s life.

Justice Joyce Hearn wrote for the majority in the 3-2 decision: "The State unquestionably has the authority to limit the right of privacy that protects women from state interference with her decision, but any such limitation must be reasonable and it must be meaningful in that the time frames imposed must afford a woman sufficient time to determine she is pregnant and to take reasonable steps to terminate that pregnancy. Six weeks is, quite simply, not a reasonable period of time for these two things to occur, and therefore the Act violates our state Constitution's prohibition against unreasonable invasions of privacy.”

Planned Parenthood challenged the law and says now that its demise signals a victory in curbing states’ rights to limit abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to strike down Roe vs. Wade, removing a national right to abortion and making abortion access a state issue.

During the legal challenge to the 2021 law, South Carolina law remained as it will be for now: Most abortions are banned after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

In conservative South Carolina, many believe 20 weeks is too late for an abortion. And lawmakers are, in fact, moving to make limits on abortion even stricter than the six-week standard. They failed in 2022 but efforts to make legal abortion almost non-existent in the state are on the agenda for 2023.

Those efforts have the support of Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who said, "With this opinion, the court has clearly exceeded its authority. The people have spoken through their elected representatives.”

As with many major issues, even most, there should be logic on the part of our leaders. There is room for middle ground, even on the abortion issue.

Our hope had been that U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts would push compromise as the best national solution on Roe and abortion. We envisioned a compromise that would not have eliminated Roe vs. Wade, primarily meaning abortion would be allowed in the first trimester of pregnancy. States would have the right to put limits on abortion and even outlaw it in the second and third trimesters.

As much as it is arguable that such a “compromise” would go beyond the court’s role and into legislating, action is now up to lawmakers.

South Carolina and other states should not undo a woman’s right to an abortion in all cases.

In our state, a 2016 South Carolina law mandates that an abortion can’t be performed after 20 weeks of pregnancy unless there are serious health concerns or the pregnancy is placing the patient in danger. The Fetal Heartbeat Bill of 2021 went further with limits.

Our lawmakers should look closely at the 2016 and 2021 laws and find a balance that can pass the legal test in protecting the rights of the unborn and the mother.