EDITORIAL: Recreation park living up to expectations

The community got its first look in 2019 at the City of Orangeburg Recreational Park on North Road.

"This recreational complex is a vision that has become a reality," Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler told those gathered for the ribbon cutting at the facility that includes two clusters of baseball and softball fields, restrooms, picnic tables and playground equipment. It has two press boxes as well as concession stands, plus 500 parking spaces.

"It cannot be understated what this facility means to Orangeburg," Butler said. "We are looking forward to partnering with the various entities that will make this facility become another stream of revenue for our city.”

Touted as ideal site for major sporting events, the facility is living up to its billing.

In just the last two years, the City of Orangeburg has been host for the 2021 South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball AA Coach Pitch and Majors Division 1 & 2 state tournaments, and in 2022 the South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball Division 1 and Division 2 Rookie League State Tournament. All games were played at the recreation facility.

Now comes a bigger prize.

The City of Orangeburg will be host for the 2024 Dixie Youth Division I and II Coaches Pitch AA World Series. The tournament will feature an all-star team from 11 Southeast states and a host team from Orangeburg. The teams are made up of 7- and 8-year-old players.

Dixie Youth Commissioner Will Wade was in Orangeburg for the announcement at the recreation park. He said the city complex was a major factor in bringing the event to Orangeburg, along with the enthusiasm shown by the leadership of the city.

“First, you have a fabulous $18 million complex here, but the number one thing that persuaded me was the emphasis the mayor and all the city staff placed on the youth and the community.”

Superintendent of Recreation Shawn Taylor cited the vision.

“In 2018 the City of Orangeburg made a significant investment to build this complex in the hopes of attracting events like this one,” Taylor said. “We want to showcase our great sense of community and pride along with our baseball heritage. This event shows how we are invested in the future of South Carolina and in creating economic development.”

The investment is paying off and stands to continuing doing so -- and not just for sporting events.

At the ribbon cutting in 2019, S.C. Parks and Recreation Executive Director Jim Headley praised Orangeburg for adding to the state’s ecotourism opportunities. The park has 1.9-miles of walking and biking trails, and open green space.

"Our citizens across this state and here in Orangeburg deserve quality facilities such as this," Headley said. "They deserve it."

Mayor Butler echoed the sentiment, saying that enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Orangeburg remains a primary goal.

Orangeburg Recreation Park is doing just that as it also enhances the reputation and development opportunities for the city and beyond.