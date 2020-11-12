EDITORIAL: No albatross for a Masters in November

“A tradition unlike any other”: So goes the promotion for the annual Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In a year defined by the abnormal, the 2020 Masters indeed will be like no other.

A rite in spring, the Masters was not played in April this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. So when the tournament begins on Thursday, there will be no camera shots of azaleas and dogwoods in bloom, no throngs of patrons following the players, no roars through the Augusta National Golf Club pines.

But there still be great golf. And in the end, that’s what the Masters is all about: the greatest golf tournament of them all.

So with an eye on golf and the strangest of years, how about a focus on the most celebrated shot in golf for the 2020 Masters? Another albatross would seem right in place in 2020.

What is an albatross? The most celebrated shot in golf: a 2 on a par-5 hole. Holes-in-one get all the publicity, but they are everyday events compared to the albatross.

The shot has only happened four times in the Masters’ eight-decade history, ironically with one albatross being recorded on each par-5 hole.