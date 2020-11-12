EDITORIAL: No albatross for a Masters in November

“A tradition unlike any other”: So goes the promotion for the annual Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In a year defined by the abnormal, the 2020 Masters indeed will be like no other.
A rite in spring, the Masters was not played in April this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. So when the tournament begins on Thursday, there will be no camera shots of azaleas and dogwoods in bloom, no throngs of patrons following the players, no roars through the Augusta National Golf Club pines.
But there still be great golf. And in the end, that’s what the Masters is all about: the greatest golf tournament of them all.
So with an eye on golf and the strangest of years, how about a focus on the most celebrated shot in golf for the 2020 Masters? Another albatross would seem right in place in 2020.
What is an albatross? The most celebrated shot in golf: a 2 on a par-5 hole. Holes-in-one get all the publicity, but they are everyday events compared to the albatross.
The shot has only happened four times in the Masters’ eight-decade history, ironically with one albatross being recorded on each par-5 hole.
Louis Oosthuizen completed the cycle in 2012, using a 4-iron second shot on No. 2 from 253 yards.
The other three:
- Hole No. 8 -- Bruce Devlin, 1967, first round (4-wood, 248 yards)
- Hole No. 13 -- Jeff Maggert, 1994, fourth round (3-iron, 222 yards)
- Hole No. 15 -- Gene Sarazen, 1935, fourth round (4-wood, 235 yards)
The Sarazen shot is the most famous by far. The 4-wood from 235 yards by "The Squire" erased a three-shot deficit to the leader in one swing. Unlike Oosthuizen's loss in a playoff to Bubba Watson in 2012, Sarazen went on to win a playoff for the Masters title in 1935.
And it is Sarazen's shot that sparks debate to this day about what to call his accomplishment.
Veteran Associated Press Golf Writer Dough Ferguson addressed the issue after the 2012 albatross.
"It (Sarazan’s albatross) was the shot that put the Masters on the map. And it led to a golf term that was made in America, used only in America, and doesn't make a lick of sense.
"Double eagle?
"The golf writers deserved a double bogey for that one.
"On every other continent where golf is played, a score of 3-under par on a hole is known as an albatross.
"Where the term 'double eagle' came from is one of golf's mysteries, and it simply doesn't add up. A birdie is universally known as a score of 1-under par on a hole. An eagle is 2-under par. Double that -- a double eagle -- and it would be 4-under par."
So where exactly did Americans get "our" name double eagle?
Masters officials dug up newspaper articles from its archives. Grantland Rice, the foremost sports writer in America of his era and a member at Augusta National, wrote for the Atlanta Constitution:
"And then as he swung, the double miracle happened. The ball left the face of his spoon like a rifle shot. It never wavered from a direct line to the pin. As it struck the green, a loud shout went up. Then suddenly (it) turned into a deafening, reverberating roar as the ball spun along its way and finally disappeared into the cup for a double eagle 2 -- a 2 on a 485-yard hole when even an eagle 3 wouldn't have helped."
Alan Gould, the sports editor for The Associated Press, used the term in quote marks. "This astonishing 'double eagle,' as rare as a hole-in-one, electrified a gallery of 2,000," he wrote.
Maybe it is as golfer Hunter Mahan told Ferguson: "That's American mathematics for you."
Or American English? We do have our way of creating terminology, even when it comes to a game as old as golf .
For 2020, let’s put the debate aside. If a 2 is recorded on a par-5 hole, there’s no question it’s a double eagle. This year has enough of an albatross around its neck already.
