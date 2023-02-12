Fifty-five years ago, S.C. Highway Patrol troopers fired shotgun blasts at protesting students at South Carolina State University, killing three and wounding at least 28.

SC State and Orangeburg came together again on Wednesday to remember the terrible events of Feb. 8, 1968, known today as the Orangeburg Massacre.

It is hard to put aside the irony of the ceremony here coming the morning after President Joe Biden put the focus squarely on police violence during his State of the Union address.

Biden and the Congressional Black Caucus brought family members of Black men and women killed in police custody to the Capitol. Seated near first lady Jill Biden were the mother and father of Tyre Nichols, who died after being brutally beaten by Memphis, Tennessee, police officers last month.

Just as the emphasis Wednesday in Orangeburg was on the wrongful loss of young lives, Biden called attention to the horror of today’s losses.

"There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a child," Biden said after introducing RowVaughn and Rodney Wells to a standing ovation. "But imagine what it's like to lose a child at the hands of the law."

The focus on police violence by Biden comes against the backdrop of new negotiations among lawmakers on police reform. Congress has focused on writing compromise legislation curbing law enforcement agencies' use of force and making them more accountable for abuses.

Perhaps now South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott and his Democratic colleagues involved in negotiating reforms can get somewhere. Eliminating immunity for police officers remains a sticking point, but immunity cannot be totally eliminated if we are to have police. What person would enter the field if they knew just about any suspect could sue them individually for just about anything?

It’s tough enough now to get people to be police officers. Biden made no reference to that in this speech. Nor did he reference the deaths of police officers: more than 230 in 2023, with over 60 of the deaths attributed to gunfire.

A June 2021 national survey found that police departments around the country on average were filling 93% of available budgeted positions, according to the Police Executive Research Forum. The survey showed a 45% increase in retirements and an 18% jump in resignations over the previous year.

And where was the Biden reference to crime? Increases in homicides and violent crime are attributed to three factors. Two are tied to COVID, with the third being less-aggressive police practices.

No one should accept police betraying their oath to serve and protect, whether in 1968 or in 2023. Focusing on what is going wrong and taking steps to prevent police violence and abuses is important.

But if we keep belittling police as we make their jobs more difficult and dangerous, there are not going to be enough people willing to be cops to take on the task of fighting crime. That means people will be increasingly left alone to battle the lawlessness that we are seeing now and which grows more boldly rampant seemingly by the day.