EDITORIAL: Big need is being informed on monkeypox

With most minds still on COVID, just how much worry should there be about monkeypox?

First, let's be clear: Monkeypox is rare. The disease is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, which is part of the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

Monkeypox is not easily transmitted from person to person. It can be spread through prolonged face-to-face contact, skin-to-skin contact, including direct contact with infectious sores, scabs or bodily fluids, as well as during intimate contact such as sex, kissing, hugging and touching fabrics and objects used by a person with MPX.

The other thing you likely have read is that monkeypox for now seems to be affecting primarily men who have sex with other men.

So does this mean there is no reason for concern among the general population? All remembering the beginning of AIDs and its relative confinement to homosexual males will realize there is no guarantee MPX will not become a much broader problem.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is watching the MPX outbreak and has issued new guidance.

"Cases are slowly beginning to increase, and we encourage people in groups shown to be at increased risk to call us to be vaccinated," State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.

DHEC is not recommending the vaccine for all but will begin using a new method to give monkeypox vaccinations that will increase the number of doses available. In addition, DHEC is expanding the criteria for those eligible to get vaccinated. Both changes are now in effect.

The new method for administering MPX vaccinations is a strategy authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that calls for giving intradermal shots just under the first layer of skin rather than subcutaneous shots, which go into the fat layer farther below the skin.

According to the CDC, using the intradermal method to administer the vaccine can result in up to five times the number of doses per vial than the subcutaneous method with the same level of protection. That means more people can be vaccinated with the limited national vaccine supply.

"With vaccine supply being limited nationally, it is important that we find ways to meet the needs and demands of those at higher risk of exposure to monkeypox," Bell said. "That not only includes adopting the new method of delivery identified by the CDC, but it also includes expanding the criteria to allow more people to be eligible. As vaccine availability increases, we will continue to review criteria to get more people protected from this disease."

South Carolina has expanded its eligibility list to include:

• Men who have sex with men, including gay or bisexual men, transgender or gender non-conforming individuals, who have had either a sexually transmitted infection in the last 90 days or multiple sex partners in the last 90 days.

• Any person receiving HIV PrEP treatment.

If you are concerned that you have been exposed to someone with monkeypox infection or have a new, unusual rash, DHEC urges that you seek medical attention from your usual health care provider, visit an urgent care center, or call your local health department.

Residents can call the DHEC CareLine 855-472-3432 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to find out if they are eligible to schedule an appointment.

Though the risk to the general population remains low, the public should remain informed about monkeypox through reliable sources, including the DHEC website and the CDC website.