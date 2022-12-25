EDITORIAL: Agribusiness continues out front in S.C.

As you sit down to the table for Christmas meals, there is no better time to say thanks to the few producing the bounty enjoyed by so many. South Carolina farmers and all involved in agribusiness are to be appreciated and celebrated.

Much news has been made recently about economic development in South Carolina, including the state’s largest-ever industrial announcement in Berkeley County. There a recycling industry plans to invest $3.5 billion and create 1,500 jobs in producing power sources for electric vehicles. Just days before that announcement, similar industries made major announcements totaling 2,000 combined jobs in Florence and Colleton counties.

Not to get lost is the major announcement by United Airlines that it is purchasing 100 787 airliners from Boeing. All of the planes will be built in Charleston.

Gov. Henry McMaster was on hand for major announcements that greatly boost the state’s thriving and growing aerospace and automotive industrial sectors.

But the governor and South Carolina have more to celebrate – and it comes from South Carolina’s No. 1 economic-impact sector.

Offering a variation of his usual words about South Carolina booming, McMaster said the state is also “blooming.” His words were meant to celebrate the announcement that a goal of S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers of Bowman and the state’s agricultural leaders has been reached.

A new analysis shows the agribusiness industry in South Carolina has a $51.8 billion economic impact on the state each year. Agribusiness is responsible for 259,215 jobs and $12.3 billion in annual labor income in the state as of 2020.

The numbers represent a milestone achieved for South Carolina’s agribusiness community. In 2009, the state’s industry and government leaders set a strategic vision to grow the economic impact of agribusiness to $50 billion annually by the year 2020. The 50 by 20 plan helped the industry increase its impact from $34 billion in 2006.

“We didn’t reach this goal by accident; it took collaboration, strategic planning, and a lot of hard work,” said Weathers, who was joined by McMaster in making the announcement. “From farmers to foresters, from poultry plants to paper mills, from turfgrass to high-tech tractor repair, agribusiness has an enormous impact on South Carolina, and we’re proud of it.”

“Agribusiness has long been a pillar of South Carolina’s economy, and its contribution is continuing to grow,” said Dr. Joseph Von Nessen, a research economist with the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business and author of the study. “The industry expanded by 40% between 2010 and 2020.”

Orangeburg and its neighboring counties remain integral to agriculture’s success. The counties are top producers but also stand to be leading sites for industries such as processors of agricultural products.

While not getting quite the fanfare of auto and aerospace announcements, Orangeburg County’s acquisition of the state’s first peanut-processing facility in Santee is a major development.

Weathers is looking for even bigger things, seeking meat processors and other such industries that will expand agribusiness in the state while boosting profitability for S.C. producers.

We echo McMaster’s words from the ag-impact announcement: “It’s no surprise to anyone who’s paying attention that the agribusiness industry has achieved this important milestone. Over the years, South Carolina’s economy has changed and grown dramatically, but our farmers and others in the agribusiness industry have been a constant and have always helped lead the way.”