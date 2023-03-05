For more than 100 years, the Regional Medical Center -- and the Orangeburg hospital under different names -- has anchored health care for the state’s county with the second largest land area, and served people from Calhoun, Bamberg and elsewhere. RMC is a regional facility vital to health care for a big area, offering services not available at most rural hospitals.

Through transitions in the nation’s health care system, RMC has remained viable. The challenges have been many for a public hospital (owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties) that has a disproportionate share of patients unable to pay for services. With an obligation to provide care to all comers, RMC has relied on government subsidies for indigent patients.

The formula today is different. The Affordable Care Act curbed direct subsidies to hospitals in favor of expanding Medicaid, giving those in the program coverage to pay for care. But South Carolina never expanded its Medicaid program, meaning no federal funds to accompany state dollars for new clients – and no dollars for RMC as it provides care to individuals who might otherwise have been on Medicaid.

Amid continuing fiscal problems, RMC in 2022 sought help from the state. Rather than any kind of appropriation, RMC got what may be the answer to its future. Thanks largely to the work of Orangeburg Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, a budget proviso authorizing RMC and the Medical University of South Carolina to explore a partnership was approved. The partnership has become reality.

This past week, MUSC announced finalization of a long-term lease and operations agreement.

MUSC Health has assumed oversight of all hospital operations and associated ambulatory practices for what will now be known as MUSC Health Orangeburg. The new relationship includes the hospital in Orangeburg, a freestanding emergency department serving Bamberg and Barnwell counties, and affiliated physician practice locations in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.

Terms of the transaction include a 99-year lease of the facilities owned by RMC and its affiliates, assumption of other real estate leases and certain operating contracts, and the purchase of hospital and ambulatory assets and inventory.

MUSC says it is hiring active employees in good standing at compensation levels generally consistent with current rates and fair market value. A stated top priority is to be determining staffing and needs with the intent to make operations as efficient and successful as possible, maximizing value to patients, families and their respective communities.

MUSC Health says it will work to expand access to advanced medical care in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties by:

• Recruiting physicians, nurses and allied health workers to meet the community’s needs most effectively.

• Developing and applying best practices to improve care delivery and decrease health disparities.

• Implementing and expanding telehealth services and using technology to enhance quality, safety and access to care.

• Offering health care providers and clinical staff training and skill development opportunities.

• Establishing future graduate medical education opportunities.

RMC Board Chairman Dr. Lucius Craig stated, “We all had one goal – to provide access to comprehensive, quality health care to our community now and in the future. While you will see some changes, such as in the hospital’s name, many of the familiar faces you know and trust will not change. MUSC Health has embraced our work family and physicians, and the entire team is excited to show the community what it can accomplish.”

While no one can predict all the ins and outs of the health care landscape going forward, it’s safe to say that Orangeburg and Calhoun county councils, as the oversight bodies for the Orangeburg hospital, made the right call in approving a partnership that ensures the viability of RMC going forward.

And it also can accomplish what Cobb-Hunter said must be the goal: RMC thriving, not just surviving, in providing high-quality health care.