Edisto Cougars ready to kick off football season

The Edisto Cougars get the honor of being the first South Carolina High School League football team in The T&D Region to play a football game this season.

Second-year head coach Preston Deaver and his squad will open Region 5-2A play on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Barnwell. Nearly 300 fans will be allowed in the gate at Barnwell, while the Edisto Sports Network plans to livestream the game on its FaceBook page.

Edisto was able to get productive scrimmages in against Wagener-Salley and Swansea in recent weeks, in the pandemic-shortened preseason schedule.

"In the scrimmages we found out we have a lot to work on," Deaver said. "From a conditioning standpoint, having no spring football and no summer conditioning, everything has been kind of in fast forward or like a cram session.

But, we are glad that we have the opportunity to play 7 games, if there are no shutdowns or virus issues. Our goal is to get better each day and hopefully not have this taken away from us."

In Deaver's first season at the helm, Edisto went 6-5 last year, finishing with a 42-13 first-round loss in Class 3A state playoffs at Wade Hampton.