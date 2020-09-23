Edisto Cougars ready to kick off football season

The Edisto Cougars get the honor of being the first South Carolina High School League football team in The T&D Region to play a football game this season.
Second-year head coach Preston Deaver and his squad will open Region 5-2A play on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Barnwell. Nearly 300 fans will be allowed in the gate at Barnwell, while the Edisto Sports Network plans to livestream the game on its FaceBook page.
Edisto was able to get productive scrimmages in against Wagener-Salley and Swansea in recent weeks, in the pandemic-shortened preseason schedule.
"In the scrimmages we found out we have a lot to work on," Deaver said. "From a conditioning standpoint, having no spring football and no summer conditioning, everything has been kind of in fast forward or like a cram session.
But, we are glad that we have the opportunity to play 7 games, if there are no shutdowns or virus issues. Our goal is to get better each day and hopefully not have this taken away from us."
In Deaver's first season at the helm, Edisto went 6-5 last year, finishing with a 42-13 first-round loss in Class 3A state playoffs at Wade Hampton.
"Our goal is to try and build on any type of momentum from last year," Deaver said. "We want to continue with participation and commitment to the program, the things it takes to be successful, especially blocking and tackling."
This fall, Edisto has moved onto the Class 2A level and will be playing in Region 5-2A against Barnwell, Pelion, Silver Bluff and Wade Hampton.
"I taught our players, if you really love football, you will show it now," Deaver said. "Can't take any days off with a shortened season.
"We'll be as safe as possible with regular football safety, and with COVID-19 safety precautions. Our parents, coaches and players have done a great job with all the protocol, I'm really proud of them."
Deaver knows the move to a smaller classification doesn't mean any less competition.
"We looked at the schedule, knowing it would be a tough region no matter how you played it," he said. "All of these are established programs, but we are ready for the challenge."
The Cougars have 47 rostered players entering Week One play, with only 7 seniors. Having graduated 14 starters from last year's team, Deaver expects his young players to step up and play major roles for this season and beyond.
"With 40 younger kids, we want to keep this program building and growing," he said. "Six months off is almost like starting over, but you want to be safe for everyone.
"Our guys are just pumped up and ready to play, no matter who is on the schedule."
The Cougars will look for quality play from junior linemen Andrew Mount, Jacob Nix and Javion Smith.
"All three of them are two-way linemen for us and we are looking for big things out of them," Deaver said.
Returning junior starters at both wide receiver and defensive back, Troy Guest and Daveoun Vereen are expected to make plenty of plays in the open field.
Newcomers from the baseball team, senior Nick Ulmer (quarterback) and junior Tyler Rickenbaker (wide receiver), have had a good preseason.
Senior defensive lineman Daekwon Jefferson is one of the key returning starters on the defensive side of the ball.
Edisto plans to allow nearly 300 fans into its home games, including Senior Night against Wade Hampton on October 2.
"It will be an interesting season to say the least," Deaver said. "I'm just thankful for the opportunity from the high school league and district for us to play.
"Not able to be around our kids for so long, this thing takes a toll on teachers and coaches too. We are all thankful to be outside and able to coach and play the sport we love. Weather now is football weather, so our kids are starting to get geared up. Volleyball is off to a good start, the cheerleaders have been practicing and it feels almost normal again."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!