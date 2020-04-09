Economists estimate SC to lose $1B in revenue from COVID-19

COLUMBIA — The best estimate at the moment is South Carolina's budget will lose more than $1 billion estimated to be in next year's budget because of the coronavirus.

Predictions in February were the state would have $1.9 billion extra in the spending plan starting July 1. That estimate of extra revenue is now reduced to about $700 million, state officials said Thursday.

But the economists warned the projections, which are at the best of times educated guesses, have even more uncertainty in the time of COVID-19.

There are few hard figures to put into the models — tax payments haven't been reported and the estimate was based on a 20% drop in the U.S. economy over three months of social isolating. Also, exactly how much help the federal government sends to states isn't known yet.

If the isolation period lasts longer or the downturn is worse or Congress approves a lower stimulus than expected, the estimates on how much money South Carolina will have to spend will likely go down too, said state Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office Executive Director Frank Rainwater, whose agency is responsible for predicting how much money lawmakers will have to spend.

"We're kind of flying in the dark here," Rainwater said.