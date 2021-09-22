Eating flavonoids could help blood pressure

Flavonoids, which are broken down by the trillions of microbes that live in our gut, are subdivided into six groups. These are based on their chemical structure. Each subgroup offers unique health benefits, which makes it important to eat from a wide and varied range of fresh fruit and vegetables.

In the study that you heard about, which was published in Hypertension, a journal of the American Heart Association, researchers in Northern Ireland analyzed one year of health and dietary data from 900 study participants. They also sequenced the genetic composition of the bacteria in their guts. They found that consuming foods rich in flavonoids influenced the composition of the gut microbiome in a way that was beneficial to blood pressure. The effect appeared to be especially pronounced in people who ate at least 1 1/2 servings per day of foods rich in the subcategory of flavonoids associated with blue- and red-colored foods, such as blueberries, blackberries and red grapes.