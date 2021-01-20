Eat your carrots

-- A reader near Austin, Texas, who recently cared for her father and two aunts at the ends of their lives, noticed that dentists would sometimes suggest procedures that were out of step with the needs and abilities of an older adult. "Do keep up with cleanings and care for cavities, but get a second opinion for things like tooth extractions and implants," she wrote. "Some older senior citizens may not be healthy enough for these procedures, which the dentist may not know, or they may not have the money to afford them." We think that's very good advice. A second opinion can clarify a medical or dental issue and help ensure that only necessary care is performed. Thank you for sharing.