Easley Blackwood -- his name lives on

A few people's names will always be remembered. In bridge, Easley Blackwood will never be forgotten.

He died in 1992, some 59 years after having the idea of using a bid of four no-trump to ask for aces. Blackwood offered it to Ely Culbertson, but he turned it down, preferring to stick to his 4-5NT convention, which died soon thereafter. Next, Blackwood wrote an article for The Bridge World magazine. The editor rejected it, saying that no one would want to use it!

From 1968-71, Blackwood was an excellent executive secretary of the American Contract Bridge League. He was also an accomplished player. Today's deal was his favorite. The auction doesn't feature his convention, and it isn't a slam made with an exotic squeeze but a contract like so many in his underrated books: one that required good technique. After West led the heart king against three clubs, what did Blackwood do?

He realized it was likely, given the bidding, that East held all four missing trumps. If so, Blackwood couldn't afford to lead a trump honor from his hand at trick two. He had to lead clubs twice from the dummy. That required two entries. To establish one, Blackwood led a spade toward the queen at trick two. West won with the king and switched to the diamond queen. South took the trick, played a spade to the queen and returned a club to his queen. To get back into the dummy, Blackwood ruffed the spade ace! Then another club lead restricted the defenders to one spade, one heart and two clubs.

Easley aced it!

