Easing an earworm

Dear Annie: I was married 45-plus years when my husband passed away. After being alone for a few years, I married a longtime family friend. His wife had passed away several years earlier. He pursued me and is a good man, and we seem to be happy together.

But at times, I do feel like his first wife lives with us. My question is, should he be carrying a picture of his first wife in his billfold? He does not carry one of the two of us. This really bothers me, and I am wondering what you think. -- Second Wife

Dear Second Wife: If there's any hope of the two of you carrying out a fulfilling and enduring marriage, it's time to bury the past. Share with your husband how it makes you feel to have his late wife still seemingly, and quite literally, in the picture. He may not realize that what he perceives as part of the grieving process is actually a detriment to the security and progression of your marriage.

As for his billfold, it's in with the new. Find a pocket photo of you and your husband to give to him. He may not have had one before.