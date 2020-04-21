Earth Day 50: Time to restore our earth

While the exact origin and cause of the coronavirus continues to be debated, scientists are sounding the alarm that unless we take better care of the planet, we risk more and even deadlier viruses ravaging our communities. As the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day (April 22, 1970) approaches, it is time to listen to the science and take stock of what we need to do — and not do — to heal our planet and prevent future pandemic outbreaks.

The transmission of viruses from wildlife to people rises as contact between people and wildlife increases. Trade in wildlife and live animal markets are identified as major suspects for virus transmission. However, contact is also increasing as a result of deforestation, habitat fragmentation and expanding agricultural borders.