Earth Day 2021
Earth Day 2021

Three Orangeburg County schools participated in the PowerPlantSC event during Earth Day.

The statewide project encourages the planting of Loblolly pine trees. The objective of this program is to plant trees to provide homes and food to wildlife, help prevent soil erosion, clean water and they can also be used to produce man-made paper and wood products.

Orangeburg County 4-H distributed 50 seed packets to each school. Schools that participated in the program were, Elloree Elementary, Edisto Elementary and Hunter Kinard Tyler Elementary. Each child planted a seed in a cup to watch grow in the classroom. Along with planting the seed, each child was given a packet of seeds to take home to plant.

