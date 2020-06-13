Earnhardt returns; Burton wins Xfinity race at Homestead

Anthony Alfredo was fourth, his best finish in four Xfinity starts. First-stage winner Ryan Sieg finished 28th.

It was shaping up to be a runaway, with Gragson leading by more than 10 seconds before a caution came out with about seven laps remaining. But he couldn't recapture that magic on the restart, and what would have been his third win of the season quickly slipped away.

"Restarts were just the biggest struggle. ... Just couldn't get it going," Gragson said.

It was Earnhardt's third Xfinity Series appearance since retiring as a full-time Cup Series driver in 2017. He's been top-five in all three of those cameos, and was sitting second behind only Gragson when that late flag came out.

"I was rusty, all the way through," Earnhardt said.

Earnhardt was winless in 17 Cup Series starts at Homestead in his career, with only one finish better than 10th in those. He'd also raced there five times in the Xfinity Series, placing second in 1999 for his best finish.

Either way, Saturday was a memorable day for Earnhardt.

Tuesday might become considerably more memorable.