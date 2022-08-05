Early titles with Patriots lead to Hall of Fame for Seymour

Richard Seymour's winning start in New England is a good starting point for how the defensive lineman ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Patriots won the Super Bowl in three of Seymour's first four seasons. The Dallas Cowboys are the only other team to win three titles in four seasons. Seymour had 57 1/2 sacks in 12 seasons. The last four of those were with the Oakland Raiders. Seymour played inside and out on the defensive front and says he did "selfless things" to help his teams win. He says the Patriots were a defense-first team before Tom Brady's career took off.

Richard Seymour was winning Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before, as he put it, Tom Brady was Tom Brady.

The defensive lineman's early success — three championships in his first four seasons — is as good a starting point as any for how Seymour ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"We'd have a saying with the Patriots that stats can be for losers," Seymour said. "I was asked to do selfless things."

Seymour had 57 1/2 career sacks in 12 seasons, the first eight in New England before finishing his career with the Oakland Raiders.

The Patriots did, indeed, win with defense when Seymour was a rookie in 2001, the year Brady became the starter. New England turned into a top 10 defense that year, then held the "Greatest Show on Turf" without a touchdown into the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl before beating the St. Louis Rams 20-17 on Adam Vinatieri's final-play field goal.

New England missed the playoffs in 2002 before winning the next two Super Bowls, over Carolina and Philadelphia.

"Those first three Super Bowls, they were all defensive-led teams," Seymour said. "I think for us, the shift really started to happen right after that. And that's when Brady really became Brady."

The sixth overall pick out of Georgia in 2001 after growing up in South Carolina, Seymour played inside and out for the Patriots before spending most of his time at defensive tackle with the Raiders.