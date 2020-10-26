Early detection is key to colon cancer survival

Screening for the disease includes colonoscopies, which are used to identify and, when possible, remove polyps and other growths. Fecal tests can be useful in identifying blood in the stool. Each of these can be indicators of cancer or a pre-cancerous condition. A study published last year found the updated age guidelines for colorectal cancer screenings can prevent about 30,000 potential cases each year and save 11,000 lives. Not all insurance companies are on board with the new guidelines, though, and some patients would have to pay for earlier screenings themselves.

As for why the disease is striking an ever-younger population, researchers still aren't sure. Some suspect changes to behavior, as well as environmental factors, and have launched studies to learn more. Others worry that younger adults are ignoring the physical symptoms that may indicate the presence of colorectal cancer. These include visible blood in the stool, particularly when it's bright red in color; rectal bleeding; persistent sensations of pressure within the bowel and abdomen that are not relieved by a bowel movement; ongoing abdominal pain and cramping; weakness or fatigue and unexplained weight loss. Another indicator is changes to bowel habits that last more than a few days, such as constipation, diarrhea or a change to the shape of the stool. If anyone experiences one or more of these symptoms, it's important to check in with your health care provider. The good news is that, when caught early, colorectal cancers are highly treatable.