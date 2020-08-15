Duvall HR in 9th helps Braves end skid and beat Marlins 2-1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MIAMI — Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking home run off the foul pole with one out in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves broke a four-game losing streak by beating the first-place Miami Marlins 2-1 Saturday.

Atlanta's Max Fried pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings and was in line for his fourth victory until Monte Harrison hit his first major league homer leading off the eighth against Will Smith for a 1-all tie.

The Braves regained the lead when Duvall lunged at an outside pitch from Brandon Kintzler (1-1) and pulled it down the left field line.

Marcell Ozuna produced the game's first run when he led off the seventh with his fifth homer off Daniel Castano, making only his second major league start.

Fried allowed four hits, struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 1.24, but he remained winless in five career starts against Miami.

Smith (1-0) worked the eighth. Mark Melancon pitched around a two-out single in the ninth for his fourth save to complete a six-hitter.

The Braves have been scuffling offensively without Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies, both on the injured list, and they won with seven hits.

Miami went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.