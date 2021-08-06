Duvall helps Braves beat Nats 8-4, move closer in NL East

Duvall's two-run single in the first gave Atlanta the early lead.

Fedde (4-8) has lost four consecutive decisions since his last win on June 12. He allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits and one walk in 4 2/3 innings.

Atlanta rookie Kyle Muller allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings. Muller gave up only two hits but was wild, with two walks, three wild pitches and a hit batter. Edgar Santana (2-0) recorded the final out in the fifth.

Fedde's sacrifice fly in the fifth drove in Gerardo Parra for a 3-2 lead and his first career RBI. Parra was hit by a pitch from Muller before moving to second on a wild pitch and stealing third.

Trainer's room

Braves: C Travis d'Arnaud, out since May 2 with a left thumb sprain, is moving closer to his return. He caught the second of back-to-back games for Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday night and is scheduled to be with Gwinnett through Sunday. RHP Huascar Ynoa (right hand fracture) pitched to d'Arnaud on Friday.