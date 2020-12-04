Dutch Fork makes history

The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes turned in a dominating performance to defeat TL Hanna 28-6 on Friday in the Class 5A state championship game at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Dutch Fork is the first team in Palmetto State history to win five consecutive championships and the title is the sixth in school history, all coming since coach Tom Knotts arrived in 2010.

Knotts has won 13 state championships, six in South Carolina and seven in North Carolina.

Dutch Fork is unbeaten in its last 50 games and is nationally-ranked in MaxPreps and USA Today Super 25.

It was DF’s second win over TL Hanna during the run of titles. The Silver Foxes defeated the Yellow Jackets, 59-20, in 2018. Dutch Fork’s other title wins were over Dorman (twice) and Boiling Springs.

Dutch Fork took took a 28-6 halftime lead on Friday. Clemson commit Will Taylor at quarterback and Jarvis Green at tailback each ran for two scores in the first half, as Dutch Fork gained 327 yards by halftime.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0