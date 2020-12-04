 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dutch Fork makes history
0 comments
editor's pick

Dutch Fork makes history

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Football logo

The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes turned in a dominating performance to defeat TL Hanna 28-6 on Friday in the Class 5A state championship game at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Dutch Fork is the first team in Palmetto State history to win five consecutive championships and the title is the sixth in school history, all coming since coach Tom Knotts arrived in 2010.

Knotts has won 13 state championships, six in South Carolina and seven in North Carolina.

Dutch Fork is unbeaten in its last 50 games and is nationally-ranked in MaxPreps and USA Today Super 25.

It was DF’s second win over TL Hanna during the run of titles. The Silver Foxes defeated the Yellow Jackets, 59-20, in 2018. Dutch Fork’s other title wins were over Dorman (twice) and Boiling Springs.

Dutch Fork took took a 28-6 halftime lead on Friday. Clemson commit Will Taylor at quarterback and Jarvis Green at tailback each ran for two scores in the first half, as Dutch Fork gained 327 yards by halftime.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News