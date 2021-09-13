Durant named MEAC Defensive Player of the Week

Decobie Durant's two interceptions against sixth-ranked Clemson earned him MEAC Defensive Player of the Week honors Monday.

"(Decobie) is a frontline SCSU player," head coach Buddy Pough said at his press conference Monday. "He's probably the best player we had returning to the team, and you can see why. His second interception was was fantastic."

Durant made a diving catch on a second-half interception that was later featured on ESPN SportCenter's Top 10.

"When things started to settle down he became the Decobie of old," Pough said. "He's started to make plays, and you could really see what type of player he is. He has that burst of energy."

Four other Bulldog players earned MEAC honors Monday including: Kendrell Flowers (53 yards rushing on 11 carries), Dyson Roberts (27-yard field goal and averaged 40.9 yards per punt), Chris Simon (graded out at 88-percent with two pancake blocks) and Will Vereen (caught four passes for 96 yards).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0