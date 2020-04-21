DTC launches arts-related Zoom events

Denmark Technical College is launching “No-Table Talk” at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom.
The guests are regionally and nationally recognized artists/artisans from the area.
Make-up artist Marcus Green; Jennifer Murph-Chapman of Jennaffairs floral arts and events; Karen Roache of Another Phase -- Custom Jewelry; and Stephen Winkler of 75 Flavas Clothing Co. -- Contemporary Casual Fashion/Custom Tees will be joined by Otis Damon to converse about their businesses.
“No-Table Talk” will be coupled with “Done Done It All” to follow at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23.
The eight-week combo is designed to provide knowledge and understanding of jobs and careers in arts-related technical fields for the students of Denmark Technical College and interested participants from the community.
Both will be interview sessions followed by Q&A opportunities. Guests for Thursday are Lauren Grant, CEO of The Grant Access and George Twopointoh, actor, writer, producer, branding manager, rapper, DJ and entrepreneur. They will talk about a range of topics from event planning to marketing major corporations to writing and touring with Janelle Monae to technical aspects of video and sound production.
“No-Table Talk” and “Done Done It All” are components of Denmark Tech’s Vocations In The Arts (V.I.T.A.) Institute. Established in December 2019, V.I.T.A. proposes to produce graduates uniquely educated with vocational knowledge and skills for jobs and careers that support arts and culture.
Denmark Tech has moved to total online and virtual classes and activities.
Those interested in “No-Table Talk” or “Done Done It All” may contact Dr. Yvette McDaniel at mcdaniely@denmarktech.edu or 803-793-5259.
The eight-week series is open and free to the public. Non-Denmark Technical College students may visit Eventbrite to acquire the Zoom invitation upon receipt of valid email addresses. Viewer capacity is limited.
