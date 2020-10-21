Dreams pull couple in opposite directions

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I will be graduating from college soon. I am an actress, and he wants to go to medical school. We both have dreams for our careers, but they lead us in different directions. I want to move to New York City to pursue performing on Broadway, and he has a dream to open a small practice in his hometown, where he also wants to go to medical school. I've tried to convince him to come with me to New York and apply to schools near there, but he is looking at his endgame of opening a practice and thinks it will be harder to do in New York. I simply can't pursue a Broadway career anywhere but Broadway.

We are stuck. I don't want to do long distance. We strongly support each other's careers, but it just seems like fate is drawing us away from each other. How do people figure out how to line up their dreams with their relationships? I just don't see an answer where we can stay together and still both get what we want. -- Different Ends of the Country