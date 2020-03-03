Dreading upcoming birthday

Dear Annie: This is a few months too late, but in response to the many letters about sending out Christmas cards, I'd like to share my experience. A couple of years ago, my husband was experiencing some ill health during the Christmas season. It was a very difficult time that we were going through, and I was unable to send our Christmas cards as I had done for so many previous years. Instead, with the help of my computer and email, I created a beautiful e-card, complete with holiday pictures copied and pasted from the internet. These cards can be as creative as one wishes by using family pictures or any other holiday decor. Just add a thoughtful message/greeting, along with your love and wishes for blessings for them in the New Year. Now, I quickly am able to "send" greetings to all on my card list in no time at all. I've done this with birthdays, too. Many of your readers might enjoy "sending" their cards in this way. It's fun and SO easy! -- Mary, Florida