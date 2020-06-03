Dreadful 'Dear'

Dear Annie: Why do strange men call women "dear" as they get a little older?

I am in my late 60s but don't consider myself an "old lady." I dress reasonably -- nice jeans/pants and a cute top. My hair is not gray, and I do not look sickly.

Yes, I have a few wrinkles, but I still feel proud of my appearance. I am not these guys' mother, wife or sweetheart. I am a complete stranger.

I have been called "dear" by cashiers, EMTs, a male dentist and others. Many women do not take this as a compliment. In fact, it is a little demeaning. When I very politely mentioned this to a couple of men, I was met with silence or a look of disbelief. Hopefully, some of these guys will see your column. Thanks for letting me vent. -- Don't Call Me "Dear"

Dear Don't Call Me "Dear": You assume that "dear" is a term reserved for elderly women, when I always thought it was a term of endearment (pardon the pun) for all ages. I see the intention being key in these circumstances. Are these speakers being courteous or condescending? I'm curious to hear from other readers on this subject. When a stranger calls you "dear," are you complimented or insulted?