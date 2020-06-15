Draining my battery to support others

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: Caring for my 91-year-old mother is taking a toll on me. For the past five years, I have made sure my elderly parents were doing well. My father battled bladder cancer for over 25 years, but in the end, cancer won. I quit my teaching job to help support my mother with his care. My father passed four years ago. My mother did OK but became dependent on me.

For the past 14 months, it has been terrible. My mother has never been a positive person. I love her, but this is toxic. She knows how to push my buttons, and the guilt trips are awful. My brothers want nothing to do with her caregiving. She has given up driving, so I have to do the grocery shopping and pick up her medicine. That means between taking care of my husband and our home, as well as hers, I am running around constantly.

I have given up my life. My friends aren't around anymore. My husband continues to play golf and run with his buddies; his life still goes on. He has been supportive but since he retired, he decided this was not going to be his retirement. We are at the end of our lives. At 70, my parents were traveling and doing their thing. I can't even think about doing my thing!