BOSTON — Dr. Seuss fans might find their hearts growing three sizes this coming holiday season with the release of a sequel to the 1957 classic children's book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!"

The new book picks up one year after the original, and like the first, teaches a valuable lesson about the true spirit of the holiday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children's Books announced Thursday.

The sequel entitled "How the Grinch Lost Christmas!" is not based on a newly discovered manuscript by Seuss — whose real name was Theodor Geisel — but was written and illustrated by an author and artist with previous experience in the Dr. Seuss universe.

"One of the most asked questions we receive from Seuss fans of all ages is 'What do you think happened to the Grinch after he stole Christmas?" said Alice Jonaitis, executive editor at Random House Children's Books, in a statement.

The original Grinch book has sold nearly 10 million copies in North America alone and like other Seuss books has been translated into multiple languages.

The new book, scheduled for release Sept. 5, is written by Alastair Heim and illustrated by Aristides Ruiz.

In the sequel, the Grinch wants to show how much he loves the holiday by winning Who-ville's Christmas Crown with the most spectacular Christmas tree ever seen, according to Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

But when his plan goes awry, the Grinch turns into his old, cold-hearted self, until his friend Cindy-Lou Who, reminds him that Christmas is not all about winning.