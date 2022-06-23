Dorchester Academy honor grads

Dorchester Academy recently announced its honor graduates.
George Bennett Singletary is the valedictorian.
He’ll be attending South Carolina Honors College at the University of South Carolina, majoring in accounting and pre-law. His scholarships include Palmetto Fellows, the University of South Carolina Valedictorian Scholarship, Charleston Women International Trade Scholarship and the Dick Horne Foundation Scholarship.
Anna Catherine Sosebee is the salutatorian.
She’ll be attending the University of South Carolina. Her scholarships include the Nursing LIFE Scholarship, Red Cross Blood Drive Scholarship, Beta Club Scholarship, Rotary Scholarship, Coastal Community Foundation Scholarship and the Capstone Scholarship.