DORA to offer community food fair Oct. 29-Nov. 1

Corn dogs, popcorn, pizza and cotton candy will be among the tasty treats that the community can enjoy during an upcoming food fair in Orangeburg.
The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association will present “A Fair Food Affair” to begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, in the mini-park located across from the Department of Public Utilities on Russell Street. The event will continue from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 30-Nov. 1.
Netterfield’s Popcorn & Lemonade Inc., which has provided Orangeburg County Fair goers with traditional fair food for more than five decades, will be serving up a taste of everything from candied applies to pizza. Fiske Fries will also have their famous fries on hand.
“This is a joint event between the City of Orangeburg, which is allowing the use of space, DPU, which is assisting in power needs and DORA, is promoting the event,” DORA Executive Director Candice Roberson said.
“All vendors will be selling fair food yummies. This is an event that will give the community the opportunity to enjoy fair favorites in downtown Orangeburg,” she said.
Roberson added, “This is a free event. You pull up in the parking lot, park your car, get out and stand in line to purchase the food. It’s all to-go. So there will be no seating available there.”
Individuals are asked to maintain 6 feet of social distancing while in line and to wear masks.
"DPU has recently completed the mini-park across the street from our offices with the intent of dressing the area up a bit. As we were discussing ways to use the area, food service seemed to be the most interesting,” DPU spokesman Randy Etters said.
"With the pandemic keeping our citizens from being able to enjoy the annual county fair and its food, we discussed the possibility of doing the fair food event with DORA and the city. Our community has missed out on so much this year, we felt that it would be a nice change of pace for everyone,” Etters said.
Roberson said, “With the COVID 19 pandemic, our normal scheduled events were unable to take place, but we have several things coming up in the coming weeks. We have a golf tournament scheduled, our small farmers market and a holiday market.”
She said neither the Orangeburg County Fair, nor the Taste of Orangeburg, which is also traditionally held in October and features an array of local restaurants and caterers selling their items, is being replaced by the food fair.
The county fair was canceled earlier this year because of the coronavirus. Roberson said the Taste of Orangeburg is also not being held this year because of COVID-19.
“The food fair is not replacing Taste. The opportunity just arose to partner with people to make this happen. So we did. Taste of Orangeburg will definitely be on next year. It’s not possible this year with coronavirus, but we are doing a Holiday Market the second Saturday in November,” Roberson said.
“It’s like a vendor fair for small businesses and arts and crafts people. You can come and get early shopping done for Christmas in an outdoor atmosphere at the Pavilion,” she said.
Etters said Netterfield’s is no stranger to the Orangeburg community.
"As the state fair will be doing a drive-through event this year for food, we have a very limited window to capture these vendors as they head back to Florida. Netterfield’s has been coming to Orangeburg every year since 1956. When approached, Ronnie Netterfield was happy to be able to keep his continuous visits to Orangeburg going,” he said.
“We are also talking to other fair food vendors about this as well. If we have a good interest in this, then DPU would like to see a regular food truck event happen on the site using local food truck vendors who could benefit from the exposure.
“Candice Roberson has been very receptive to the possibility of DORA using this area for various events, and we look forward to them bringing folks to downtown,” Etters added.
For more information on this and other DORA events, visit www.downtownorangeburg.com or call 803-531-6186.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!