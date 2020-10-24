DORA to offer community food fair Oct. 29-Nov. 1

“The food fair is not replacing Taste. The opportunity just arose to partner with people to make this happen. So we did. Taste of Orangeburg will definitely be on next year. It’s not possible this year with coronavirus, but we are doing a Holiday Market the second Saturday in November,” Roberson said.

“It’s like a vendor fair for small businesses and arts and crafts people. You can come and get early shopping done for Christmas in an outdoor atmosphere at the Pavilion,” she said.

Etters said Netterfield’s is no stranger to the Orangeburg community.

"As the state fair will be doing a drive-through event this year for food, we have a very limited window to capture these vendors as they head back to Florida. Netterfield’s has been coming to Orangeburg every year since 1956. When approached, Ronnie Netterfield was happy to be able to keep his continuous visits to Orangeburg going,” he said.

“We are also talking to other fair food vendors about this as well. If we have a good interest in this, then DPU would like to see a regular food truck event happen on the site using local food truck vendors who could benefit from the exposure.