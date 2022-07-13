Don't let them off if they get too high

It is good to push your opponents too high, but it serves little purpose if you do not then find the right defense to defeat them.

In this deal from a world championship, at the first table, North-South played quietly in four spades after a weak two-bid opening by South. At the second table, the auction went as given.

One no-trump showed 9-11 high-card points and, purportedly, a balanced hand. The mini no-trump, as it is called, is a two-edged sword that balances the risk of conceding a big penalty against forcing the opponents to start their bidding at the two-level.

Here, the auction became competitive. If North had doubled five hearts, East would have gone down one or two. However, when North didn't double, South went on to five spades.

West opened with the heart jack, which held the trick. Next, she cashed the club ace. What should she have led at trick three?

Perhaps not expecting East to have five hearts, despite a count signal to that effect from her partner at trick one, West led a second heart. Declarer ruffed, drew trumps, cashed dummy's top diamonds, ruffed a diamond, played a spade to the eight and claimed.

Note that if West leads a top club at trick three, the contract goes down. Declarer must ruff in the dummy, losing her late entry. If she draws trumps, the diamonds don't run. If instead South tries to ruff another club in the dummy, East overruffs.