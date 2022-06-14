Don't jump to conclusions

If you ask someone a question, he or she might think carefully before answering, or they might respond impulsively.

At the bridge table, both these styles are exhibited. If there seems to be only one line of play, the reckless declarer rushes headlong down that path. The more cautious player, though, wonders whether his initial conclusion is sound.

In today's deal, South, after a quick, quantitative and questionable auction, is in seven no-trump. West leads the club 10. How should South plan the play?

It appears that he needs the diamond finesse to succeed, and that is what an impetuous declarer would think too. He wins the first trick in hand and immediately leads the diamond queen. However, when West covers with the singleton king, South can no longer make his contract. East wins trick 13 with the diamond nine. He later tells his grandchildren how, holding a Yarborough, he took the setting trick against a grand slam!

A meticulous declarer realizes that there is no rush to take the diamond finesse. If it is working at trick two, it will be working at trick 10. Willing to risk an extra undertrick or two, South cashes his nine winners outside of diamonds, ending in hand. In this way, South discovers that West started with six clubs and at least three cards in each major. Only one card is unaccounted for -- and to make seven no-trump, that card has to be the diamond king.

South leads the diamond five and is rewarded by the appearance of the king.

Find out all you can about a deal before making the critical play.

