Done for the year: Braves ace Soroka shelved with torn Achilles

Former ace Mike Foltynewicz was sent outright to minor league camp after one dismal start and seems unlikely to be of help anytime soon, considering his noticeable drop in velocity since returning from the nearly four-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sean Newcomb has been roughed up in his two starts. Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint have shown promise but not nearly enough consistency to assure themselves permanent spots in the rotation.

Max Fried, a 17-game winner last season, is the only starter the Braves can really count on at this point.

“Somebody else is going to get an opportunity,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Things like that happen. These guys will regroup. Somebody is going to get an opportunity to do something really good. Our young guys are going to continue to get better. We’re going to be fine.”

Freeman sounded a bit more pessimistic.

“There’s no sugarcoating it,” he said after a 7-2 loss to Jacob deGrom and the Mets.

New York had a rough night as well, losing three infielders to various injuries. But none were thought to be long-term issues.

Certainly, nothing as serious as Soroka's injury.