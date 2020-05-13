Donation of more than 10,000 masks to be held Friday at Administration Center

Orangeburg County will be provided with more than 10,000 face masks as part of a partnership including Orangeburg County Council, Sixth District Congressman Jim Clyburn and Midlands company SC Health SPV.

The free masks will be distributed at 9 a.m. Friday, May 15, in the back parking lot of the Orangeburg County Admininstrative Center at 1437 Amelia St. in Orangeburg.

SC Health is a Columbia-based company specializing in the distribution of personal protective equipment, or PPE, and medical supplies to healthcare systems and government agencies.

"God has blessed me, so I can bless others. During this period of crisis, neighbors should help neighbors. We are fortunate to be able to help," SC Health President Alex Szkaradek, a lifelong Midlands resident.

Szkaradek said he was very grateful for Clyburn's help in setting up the donation, along with the help of Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young and Dememtrius Rumph, an Orangeburg native and director of safety and risk management for the City of Columbia.