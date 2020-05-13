Donation of more than 10,000 masks to be held Friday at Administration Center

Orangeburg County will be provided with more than 10,000 face masks as part of a partnership including Orangeburg County Council, Sixth District Congressman Jim Clyburn and Midlands company SC Health SPV.
The free masks will be distributed at 9 a.m. Friday, May 15, in the back parking lot of the Orangeburg County Admininstrative Center at 1437 Amelia St. in Orangeburg.
SC Health is a Columbia-based company specializing in the distribution of personal protective equipment, or PPE, and medical supplies to healthcare systems and government agencies.
"God has blessed me, so I can bless others. During this period of crisis, neighbors should help neighbors. We are fortunate to be able to help," SC Health President Alex Szkaradek, a lifelong Midlands resident.
Szkaradek said he was very grateful for Clyburn's help in setting up the donation, along with the help of Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young and Dememtrius Rumph, an Orangeburg native and director of safety and risk management for the City of Columbia.
"They're going to present us with masks that we can give away to the citizens for free so that a lot of the senior citizens, or anybody who need a mask can come get some on Friday. It'll be at our building in the back of the administration building. The city is giong to help with traffic control," Young said.
Rumph said, "With me being an Orangeburg native and an Orangeburg-Wilkinson grad of the class of 1982, I wanted to be able to come back and provide something of benevolence to my hometown."
The masks are being distributed as the area's businesses begin to reopen.
"To safely re-open our economy we must do what is necessary to prevent further spread of the virus," Congressman Jim Clyburn said. "By implementing public health measures and listening to health experts' guidance like wearing masks while in public, we will curb the spread of the virus, save lives and provide economic relief. I commend Mr. Szkaradek, Mr. Young and Mr. Rumph for their commitment to helping their neighbors through this difficult time."
SC Health reports that the company will be making more large donations through other organizations as the state begins to reopen.
