Donating blood often can lead to anemia

Dear Doctor: I am 75 years old, and I donate blood as often as they will accept me. However, I'm often anemic and get rejected. I eat a spinach salad every day, and fish, chicken or beef, plus veggies, for dinner. I've been double-dosing on iron supplements, but I'm still anemic. How concerned should I be?

Dear Reader: First, thank you for being a regular blood donor. Thousands of people each day are in need of blood or platelets. These can't be manufactured and can come only from donors, so volunteers like you are saving lives. According to the Red Cross, the blood and blood products from each blood donation have the potential to save three lives.

In order to protect both the donor and the recipient, each donation is screened for a range of disease markers. The blood is also tested for anemia. Anemia occurs when someone lacks enough hemoglobin to carry adequate amounts of oxygen from the lungs to the tissues throughout the body. Hemoglobin is the protein that makes it possible for oxygen to move from the lungs to the blood, and then from the blood to the tissues.