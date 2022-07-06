Dominion recognized as a most trusted utility brand

CAYCE – Dominion Energy South Carolina has been recognized as one of the region’s most trusted utilities, according to Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm. Dominion Energy South Carolina is one of 39 top utilities scored as a 2022 most trusted brand.

Escalent conducted surveys among 79,529 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 140 largest US utility companies based on residential customer counts. The study reflects positive sentiment and increased trust among utilities who are communicating with customers about topics such as their efforts to keep rates low, engage in the community, and participate in other beneficial programs. The study shows customers have higher satisfaction when utilities offer proactive information on outages, high bill alerts or bill ready alerts.

“Brand Trust is paramount in maintaining healthy utility-customer relationships,” said K.C. Boyce, vice president of Escalent’s Energy division. “Building a trusted brand by investing in communication and marketing channels gives utilities more control over their customer perceptions and helps create a new narrative about how their utility is helping in these uncertain economic times.”

Dominion Energy offers a variety of ways for customers to stay connected, including the Dominion Energy mobile app. The app is a convenient, secure and easy-to-use interface where customers can report outages, pay their bills, make payment arrangements and monitor their energy usage. More than 300,000 South Carolina customers have downloaded the app since 2020. The utility also uses social media platforms to connect with customers and promote programs, share important information like outages and community events, or respond to customer questions.

“Our commitment to our customers extends far beyond providing safe and reliable electric and natural gas service,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service for Dominion Energy South Carolina. “We work hard every day to proactively and consistently communicate with our customers through various channels and to provide them with a host of convenient services and information that is meaningful to them. We are committed to continuing to earn and keep their trust.”

Customers can stay connected with Dominion Energy by visiting DominionEnergySC.com or downloading the app.

Escalent’s 2022 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement Residential study tracks performance of gas, electric and combination utilities to identify trends in the industry.