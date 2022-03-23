Dominion Energy seeks rate increase, cites $142M fuel costs

COLUMBIA (AP) — Dominion Energy is seeking a rate increase for its South Carolina customers.

After its annual review of the costs Dominion incurs transporting and buying fuel, the company said it found that it was around $142 million under-collected in fuel costs.

Customers this month received notice that Dominion had filed for a rate increase, WIS-TV reported. If the company's fuel filing is approved as submitted, the monthly bill of a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity would increase by about 5.19%, which is $6.53, beginning in May.

Officials say about 20% of what residential customers pay for a kilowatt-hour of electricity represents the cost of fuel used to run the company's power plants.

"Although we have taken steps to minimize this year's fuel cost adjustment so that customers see the lowest possible impact to their bills, we must recover the costs of purchasing and transporting fuel to produce the electricity our customers rely on every day," Dominion Media Relations Manager Rhonda O'Banion said. "These fuel costs are a direct pass-through to customers, as Dominion Energy does not earn a profit on this portion of electric rates."

A fuel cost hearing is scheduled April 7. Dominion, in a statement, said a decision is expected in late April.

