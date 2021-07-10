Domestic work Is work

Dear Annie: My husband of a year and I have yet to consummate our marriage. Some background on our situation: We're both in our 60s, pretty set in our ways and pretty independent, too -- so independent that we don't even live together yet. I was supposed to move into his house, but he's somewhat of a hoarder and doesn't want to get rid of anything to make space for me. So, for now, I stay with my son.

Between the hoarding issue and the lack of physical intimacy, it's a lot. I'm not sure what the problem is. We were intimate during the two years we dated, prior to getting married. Now I'm stuck in a sexless marriage. I feel like I was defrauded. -- Lady in Waiting

Dear Lady: First and foremost, encourage your husband to see his general practitioner for a full checkup, including bloodwork. The change in his behavior suggests potential underlying issues with his mental and/or physical health.

As for moving in together, establish a firm move-in deadline, and work backward from that date to set smaller deadlines together. Offer to help him organize the house and coordinate pickups from consignment shops and thrift stores. And remind him that this isn't just about making a little room for you to put your things. It's about creating the space for you two to build your new life together.